Introduction: Host Michael Rand watched LeBron James break the all-time NBA scoring record on Tuesday and was transported back in time 20 years ago. He talks about traveling to write about James when LeBron was a senior in high school — and of the unbelievable arc of a career that has somehow lived up to the hype and beyond it.

9:00: Jason Gurwin from The Streamable joins Rand for fresh perspectives on what the impending bankruptcy of Diamond Sports (which runs regional sports networks like Bally Sports North) will mean for consumers, leagues and the future of viewing sports on TV.

28:00: The Wolves were blown out in Denver as the trade deadline nears; and the Wild is back to trying Ryan Hartman on the top line, an ongoing admission of their most glaring weakness: the lack of a true No. 1 center to pair with Kirill Kaprizov.

