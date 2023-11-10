It's one of the most recognizable and prolific chains in Minnesota.

But when it started 31 years ago, it was a quaint little coffee shop. On Dec. 12, the original Caribou Coffee will close, general manager Lucas Lemmer confirmed.

A listing by Colliers, a commercial real estate firm, shows that the first Caribou, located in the 103-year old Sunnyside Shoppes strip mall at 44th Street and France Avenue in Edina, is up for lease.

Caribou, which has more than 600 locations in 11 countries, emailed a statement saying: "We appreciate the love and support of the team members and local community members who have supported this coffeehouse. The decision to close any location is never taken lightly and is dependent on many factors."

Caribou Coffee co-founders Kim and John Puckett opened their original shop in December 1992. It's been a mainstay on the bustling edge of Edina and the southwest Minneapolis Linden Hills neighborhood since then.

Recently, the longtime Grand and Snelling location also went dark. The chain, now merged with Panera Bread and Einstein Bros. Bagels as part of Panera Brands, closed eight locations in downtown Minneapolis in March.

Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this story.