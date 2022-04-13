Thursday, April 14

Olivia Rodrigo: A couple of days after winning three Grammys including best new artist, the pop breakout star of 2021 launched her first ever tour. Although she's popular enough to play in arenas, the 19-year-old is debuting in mid-sized venues like the 8,000-capacity Armory in Minneapolis. After all, she has only one album's worth of material — as great as "Sour" is — plus no touring experience. Her performances on "Saturday Night Live" and the Grammys have been impressive but playing in front of thousands live is a whole new world. Opening is bedroom pop singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams. (8 p.m. the Armory, 500 6th St. S., Mpls., sold out)

Also: Louisiana guitar hero Sonny Landreth (Dakota); week 2 of Lady Midnight's "Raices: A Retrospective of Influences" series with Mayaadda (8 p.m., $15-$20); "Hey Mama" singer-songwriter Mat Kearney (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $40-$55); Citizen Cope (8 p.m., Varsity Theater, $37); Canadian synth-pop duo Bob Moses (8:30 p.m., First Avenue, $25-$30); Demitri Rallis salutes Jerry Garcia Band (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $7-$10).

Friday, April 15

Snail Mail: After a whirlwind rise to indie-rock stardom while still in her teens, Maryland singer/guitarist Lindsey Jordan was forced to slow down by both a rehab stint and the pandemic before finishing her second LP as Snail Mail. "Valentine" wound up on many best-of-2021 lists as Waxahatchee producer and Bon Iver cohort Brad Cook helped bring out an earthy tenderness in her dramatic but sometimes darkly witty songs. Philly band Joy Again opens. (8 p.m., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, eTix.com)

Eliane Elias: In 2018, the Brazilian pianist achieved a bucket list. She recorded duets with Chick Corea, one of her great influences. But the four tracks languished until he died while Elias was mixing "Mirror Mirror," her 2021 duets album. So Elias turned to Chucho Valdes, the great Cuban pianist, to duet on three pieces by Spanish composers (love the ever-changing 11 ½-minute "Corazon Partio") to round out an album of immensely rewarding piano conversations. With duets alternating between Corea and Valdes, "Mirror Mirror" peaks on the finale with Corea, a spirited but gently sentimental "There Will Never Be Another You." This is Grammy-winning Elias' first all-instrumental album since 1995. (7 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $25-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Daniel Rossen: Fatherhood, marriage and relocation to New Mexico have transformed the Grizzly Bear frontman. On his first full-length solo effort, "You Belong There," the indie-rock hero is both personal and ambitious as he learned new instruments, including upright bass and clarinet, that color this meticulously produced, vulnerably introspective effort. The sounds are at turns chamber pop, free jazz and prog pop, tied together by his stellar guitar work. (10 p.m. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $24-$26, axs.com)

Also: Minneapolis rapper Prof plays his first gig in town following quarantine and a MeToo-related backlash, with Cozz and Ashley DuBose (8 p.m., Palace Theatre, $25+); cosmic British indie-folk favorite Robyn Hitchcock kicks off an intimate two-night "evening with" stand (9:30 p.m., Turf Club, $25); pop-starry Californian sisters Aly & AJ (7 p.m., the Fillmore, $29 and up); Georgia electro-soul singer Teddy Swims (8:30 p.m., Fine Line, $25 and up); Kid Dakota (9 p.m., Aster Cafe, $10); Gabe Barnett kicks off a two-night stand (10 p.m., 331 Club, free).

Saturday, April 16

Jon Spencer & the Hitmakers: With his best-loved band the Blues Explosion sidelined for health reasons, the groovy New York rocker who provided theme songs for Anthony Bourdain and "Baby Driver" has started this new quartet with former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss. Their debut, "Spencer Gets Lit," sounds unabashedly Cramps-y but is still unmistakably Spencer-y. Weiss and her fellow Hitmaker Sam Coomes will open with their own band Quasi. (8:30 p.m., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, eTix.com)

Magnetic Fields: Twenty-three years since their "69 Love Songs" mega-set landed with instant-classic status, lovable misanthrope Stephin Merritt and his baroque rock group continue to come up with fun gimmicks for their albums, including the early-pandemic release "Quickies" — 28 songs all under two minutes. There's nothing novel about their post-pandemic shows, though, which have featured 30-plus songs from throughout their discography. Southern folk traditionalist Jake Xerxes Fussell opens. (8 p.m., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $40 and up, eTix.com)

Morris Day & the Time: Whatever's going on between the Prince Estate and Day over rights to a moniker isn't going to derail him from bringing the Minneapolis Sound to Greater Minnesota. "The Bird," "Jungle Love," "777-9311," "Jerk Out," "Gigolos Get Lonely Too," it's all C-O-O-L. (8 p.m. Grand Casino Hinckley, $30-$35, etix.com)

Also: PBS-beloved Celtic Woman bring their Irish sounds (7:30 p.m. State Theatre, $44-$155); soulful Minneapolis sisters Jearlyn and Jevetta Steele team up, with brother Billy Steele on keyboards (8 p.m. Crooners, $35); Twin Cities indie-folk mainstay Mason Jennings plays the "Songs & Stories" series with Molly Maher (7:30 p.m., Woman's Club Minneapolis, $35+); Michigan bluesman Larry McCray (7 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$45); American Composers Forum-winning Twin Cities bassist Ted Olsen (8 p.m., Jazz Central Studios); local tribute band the Rolling Stoners celebrate "Exile on Main Street's" 50th (8 p.m., Cabooze, $10-$15); Zeppelin tribute band Zeppo with Saint Small (8 p.m., Hook & Ladder Theater, $20); poetic and topical folk-punk troubadour Hamell on Trial (8 p.m., Hook & Ladder Mission Room, $10-$15); folkie songwriters Sarah Morris and Justin Roberts (9 p.m., Aster Cafe, $12); psychedelic party band the Real Chuck Norad (7:30 p.m., Palmer's Bar); vintage garage-rockers the Silverteens and Hot Pastrami (8:30 p.m., Eagles Club Minneapolis).

Sunday, April 17

Robert Robinson: He has a divine voice, a serene presence and a repertoire as deep as the Bible. With his magnificent range, Robinson has been a go-to voice in Minnesota whether singing the National Anthem at a sporting event or a hymn at a funeral. Isn't Minneapolis' Pavarotti of gospel the perfect choice to celebrate Easter in a secular setting? (6 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $35, croonersmn.com).

Also: Remarkable jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson, who spent her salad days in the Twin Cities (7 p.m., the Dakota, $35-$50); two different Easter brunch shows at the Dakota with the trad New Orleans-loving Southside Aces (11 a.m., $15) and then Twin Cities vocal stars Ginger Commodore and T. Mychael Rambo (1 p.m., $15); vintage swingers Paddy & the Buttons also have their weekly brunch gig (11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aster Cafe, $5); pop-punkers Butter Boys' April residency continues with Crush Scene (9 p.m., Mortimer's, $8).

Monday, April 18

The Beatles — Six Strings, Many Visions: St. Paul guitarist Jeff Perry created this show in which four guitarists offer their interpretations of tunes by the Fab Four. Known for his hip reimagining of songs, Perry has assembled Minnesota's own pretty fab foursome with guitar stars Dean Magraw, Tim Sparks and Joel Shapira joining him. The rhythm section is bassist Matt McIntyre and drummer Bob Johnston. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$20, dakotacooks.com)

Tuesday, April 19

Bedouine: With an ultra-chill but stirring acoustic sound akin to early Iron & Wine and Cat Stevens, Syria-born, Los Angeles-based folk singer and composer Azniv Korkejian has made a series of albums as Bedouine that has earned her a cult following. Some of her biggest fans are fellow musicians such as Waxahatchee, My Morning Jacket and Courtney Barnett, all of whom have taken her on tour. Montreal's Le Ren opens. (8 p.m., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $17-$20, eTix.com)

Also: New Age-y guitarist Billy McLaughlin's SimpleGifts (7:30 p.m., Parkway Theater, $20-$25); Chicago-reared jazz trumpeter Marquis Hill reimagines his decade-old debut (7 p.m. Dakota, $30-$40).

Wednesday, April 20

Youthful women-led punk bands Skating Polly, Vial and Bugsy (7 p.m., the Treasury, all ages, $15); Dr. Mambo's Combo steps out from its weekly Bunker's gig (8 p.m., Icehouse, $20); JT Bates' Grain Trio with Aby Wolf on vocals (7 p.m., the Dakota, $15-$20); British rock band Don Broco (8 p.m., Varsity Theater, $25+); L.A. scenemaker Ty Segall's new band Fuzz (8:30 p.m., Fine Line, $20-$35).