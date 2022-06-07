He put the city and its most famous venue on the map, and now Prince has changed the map outside First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

One block of the street that gave the legendary rock club its name, 1st Avenue, was officially changed to Prince Rogers Nelson Way on Tuesday, which would have been the music icon's 64th birthday. Not coincidentally, the block selected for the commemorative name change is the one the venue sits on, between N. 7th and 8th streets — one block north of where the new 100-foot mural of Prince was unveiled last week.

So at least according to the street signs outside, First Avenue (the club) won't be on 1st Avenue (the street) anymore.

Don't expect another name change or any other big differences at the venue, though, which was called Sam's the first time Prince first played there, on March 9, 1981.

"Although, 'Prince Rogers Nelson Way and 7th St Entry' does have a sweet ring to it," joked Anthony Iverson, marketing manager at First Avenue and 7th St. Entry.

First Ave staffers are not taking the new street signs too seriously other than thinking it's a seriously cool honor. Commemorative street names do not apply to mailing addresses and other official documentation, so First Avenue's location will officially remain 701 1st Av. N.

Iverson did not downplay the tribute, though: "The commemorative renaming is an important way to recognize Prince's impact on our corner of Minneapolis and its history," he said.

Many cite that March 1981 show — right before his debut late-night TV appearance on "Saturday Night Live" — as Prince's first true rock star moment in his hometown. That excitement would be re-created on camera 3½ years later when he filmed "Purple Rain" there after also recording some of the movie soundtrack's music in First Ave's Mainroom.

Prince played eight full-scale concerts at First Ave before 1987, when his Paisley Park studio was built in Chanhassen and became more his hometown playground. He also performed there on July 7, 2007 (7/7/07), but police shut down the show early because it stretched on after 3 a.m.

The club already has an oversized gold star with his name on it near its front doorway on 1st Avenue, er, Prince Rogers Nelson Way. That corner is where 10,000-plus fans sang and danced to his songs the night of his death from an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.

Crown Our Prince Mural organizers Sharon Smith-Akinsanya and Joan Vorderbruggen — the same folks behind the giant new visual Prince tribute on the city-owned Ramp A — applied for the street name in partnership with the Minneapolis Downtown Council. The City Council approved the change last month.

"It was important for Sharon and me to honor Prince in a way that would last for years to come," Vorderbruggen, a public art consultant, said in a statement. "When we started on our journey to create the mural it just made sense for us to add the street naming. It truly is the icing on top."

The street name change wraps up a week of activity around the music icon's birthday. His estate once again hosted its Celebration at Paisley Park over the weekend with live music, discussion panels and movie viewings. A block party with music from Dr. Mambo's Combo also was held last Thursday night for the unveiling of the new mural by Miami artist Hiero Veiga.