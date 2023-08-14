A St. Paul man has received a 10-year sentence for fleeing from law enforcement in the north metro before "intentionally traveling into oncoming traffic" in a stolen car and killing his passenger in a head-on crash.

Joseph M. Cady, 42, was sentenced in Anoka County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the collision on July 11, 2022, that killed Jessica Lynn Sellers, 30, of St. Paul, and seriously injured the other driver.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Cady is expected to serve the first 6 2⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Along with killing Sellers, the wreck in Linwood Township left the other motorist, 60-year-old Debra L. Hirsch, from Wyoming, Minn., with many broken bones and other trauma, the charges read. Hirsch had two dogs with her. One of them died, and the other survived with severe injuries, the charges continued.

Court records in Minnesota show that Cady's criminal history is as long as it is varied. He's been convicted six times for theft, three for illegal weapons possession, twice for violating no-contact orders and once each for forgery, disorderly conduct, credit card fraud, drug possession, terroristic threats, driving with a suspended license and speeding.

According to the complaint and law enforcement agencies involved:

Cady stole items from the Cartfull store in North Branch about 10:50 a.m. and was soon fleeing sheriff's deputies and police on westbound NE. Viking Boulevard. He crossed a double yellow line on a curve to pass a truck and collided with an oncoming SUV. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

An air ambulance took Cady and Sellers to HCMC, where she died early that afternoon. Hirsch had broken bones in her feet, cracked ribs and cuts among her injuries.

At the time the two vehicles collided, a State Patrol investigation found that Cady was traveling 79 to 86 mph and Hirsch at 43 to 47 mph. The speed limit at that spot is 50 mph.

Medical reports showed that Cady had methamphetamine in his system. Cady was "fleeing police in a stolen car, speeding, driving without a license and intentionally traveling into oncoming traffic," the complaint summarized.