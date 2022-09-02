Eric Abojei

Wyoming offensive lineman

Returns for his sixth season as the starting guard of Wyoming's offensive line. Started 33 career games for the Cowboys, who have one of the nation's top rushing offenses.

Bryce Benhart

Nebraska offensive lineman

The 6-9 former Lakeville North standout started 10 games at right tackle last season. Ranked as the No. 2 player in Minnesota's 2019 high school class.

Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman

Florida wide receiver

The 6-foot Minneapolis native transferred to the Gators last year after beginning the 2021 season at Independence Community College in Missouri. Played at Armstrong and in prep school.

Noah Gindorff

North Dakota State tight end

The 6-6, 268-pound Crosby, Minn., native had 17 receptions for 193 yards last season, but he passed on the NFL draft process after suffering an injury in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.

Omar Brown

Nebraska defensive back

The Minneapolis North product recorded 140 tackles and eight interceptions in 29 careers games with Northern Iowa before transferring. He suffered a season-ending injury last season.

Craig McDonald

Iowa State defensive back

Recorded 41 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions in 2021 for the Cyclones. Started against Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl and had six tackles.

Evan Hull

Northwestern running back

The Wildcats named Hull as their No. 1 back after he won the competition going into 2021. The Maple Grove native was sixth in the Big Ten with 1,009 yards rushing and seven touchdowns last season.

Alex Jensen

South Dakota offensive lineman

The 6-7, 290-pound Plymouth, Minn., native was named All-Mountain West second team last season. He enters 2022 as a preseason All-America selection for the Coyotes.

James Kaczor

North Dakota State linebacker

The ex-St. Cloud Tech star earned All-America second team honors as a junior, but he was limited to seven games with an injury in 2021. Returns for fifth season with the extra COVID year.

Eli Mostaert

North Dakota State defensive lineman

Former Lakeville North standout recorded 7 1/2 sacks last year, tied for fourth in the league. Plays on defensive line with twin brother, Will, who had 3 1/2 sacks in 2021.