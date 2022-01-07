A woman was punched and sprayed in the face with Mace in an attempted carjacking Friday in Edina.

The Edina Police Department received a call for an attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road in the Country Club neighborhood at 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. The 49-year-old victim was returning to her vehicle when another car pulled up and two teenage girls jumped out.

The two said they had a gun and demanded the car, according to the release. The victim resisted and was punched and Maced. The two stole the victim's wallet and cellphone, but were not able to take the vehicle.

Police believe the suspect vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis two days ago in a different carjacking. The suspect vehicle is a silver-colored 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Minnesota license plate EVT953, according to the release.

If spotted, police ask people to call 911 and not make contact with anyone inside it. They also encouraged nearby residents to check security camera footage.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Edina Police Department's non-emergency line at 952-826-1600.