A teenage boy was found dead at the bottom of a St. Paul apartment complex pool, officials said Thursday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the complex in the 1900 block of Burns Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday and located the boy at the bottom of the indoor pool, said Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Linders.

Linders said the boy had been underwater for more than 30 minutes.

The boy's exact age and identity have yet to be released. Officials have yet to disclose further details about his death.