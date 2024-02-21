A 16-year-old has died a week after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen in St. Paul, while another teen held in connection with the shooting may soon be charged with murder.

Kalven Sin Suy of Savage died from his injuries on Feb. 18. Police first learned of the teen's injury sometime after 1 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers responded to Western Ave. N and Topping Street for reports of a male being shot, and found Suy with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Medics transported him to Regions Hospital where he was recovering from the life-threatening injury.

On Feb 16. investigators searched a residence on the 800 block of Western Avenue N. and arrested a 17-year-old in relation to this shooting. He was placed at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of Aggravated Robbery and Assault. Prosecutors with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office have petitioned to charge him with murder and aggravated robbery.

Suy's death marks the third homicide in St. Paul this year, matching the number of homicides reported at this time last year according to a Star Tribune database.