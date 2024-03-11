A Minnetonka teenager was clinging to life Monday from injuries suffered in a collision with an unlicensed driver who the State Patrol says sped through a red light at a well-traveled intersection.

Lauren E. Olson, 17, of Minnetonka, remained in critical condition Monday in HCMC, where she has been since last Tuesday, when she was hit broadside about 2:20 p.m. at Hwy. 7 and Williston Road, according to the State Patrol.

Olson, a Hopkins High School junior who was hit within a block and a half from home, suffered severe brain damage and other serious injuries, according to her family's online account on CaringBridge.

The other driver, Mohamed Aydarus Salad, 29, of Minneapolis, was also treated at HCMC for less serious injuries.

Salad was passing on the right shoulder at an "extremely high rate of speed" in a 55-mile-per-hour zone in his Chevy Equinox on eastbound Hwy. 7 when he ran the red light and hit Olson as she turned left from westbound Hwy. 7 onto southbound Williston Road, according to the State Patrol.

The patrol spelled out these and other details in a search warrant affidavit it filed seeking permission to collect a blood sample from Salad. The patrol suspects him of being under the influence of an illicit drug at the time of the crash.

The state Department of Public Safety said Monday that Salad's license was revoked more than two years ago for driving without insurance.

Court records show that Salad has convictions for careless driving and inattentive driving. He's also been convicted eight times for driving while his license was either suspended or revoked, the court records reveal. Currently pending in court is an allegation of driving after his license was revoked.







