A St. Paul teen has been charged with robbery and murder in the shooting of a 16-year-old from Savage, who died a week after he was shot in the abdomen.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged Maurice Gaynor, 17, with second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery for the death of Kalven Sin Suy. Prosecutors intend to try him as an adult.

Suy was found shot in the abdomen on Western Avenue and Topping Street on Feb. 10. He was rushed to Regions' Hospital for emergency surgeries, but investigators learned that Suy died of his injuries on Feb. 18.

Gaynor's adult certification hearing is set for March 13.

Charging documents suggest that the teens previously met in the juvenile detention center. Suy's girlfriend, who called 911 the night of the shooting, said Suy asked her to drive him to a meeting with Gaynor at around 12:30 a.m. that morning. She said Suy sometimes sold marijuana, and added that he left her car with a red and white shopping bag.

Suy called her minutes later yelling "he shot me." The shopping bag was gone and so was Gaynor. She believes he is the one who shot Suy.

Cell phone records collected by police show that Gaynor and Suy were preparing to meet that night for a deal. Suy was prepared to sell Gaynor guns and narcotics for around $3,700. He called Gaynor's phone minutes before the shooting, and cell phone data placed Gaynor's phone near the scene at the time Suy was shot.

Police arrested Gaynor on Feb. 16. They found tampered guns, ammo, and the shopping bag confirmed to be the same one that Suy had the night of the shooting.

In a testimony to police, Gaynor denied knowing why he was being arrested. He claimed to be at his mother's home the day of the shooting and denied knowing Suy before stating that the knew him by another name. Gaynor stated he "wasn't going to lie" before ending the interview.

Gaynor's criminal history includes a conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery last October, and he was adjudicated as a delinquent for first-degree aggravated robbery and first-degree assault in 2021.