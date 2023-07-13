Teemu Pukki scored his first MLS goal in his first Minnesota United start Wednesday.

Surely, that alone was enough to send Loons fans into a frenzy on social media. How it happened, though, perhaps even produced chills among those desperate to see one of the biggest signings in franchise history pay dividends on the pitch.

Emanuel Reynoso, calm and collected, took a quick touch, turned and delivered a through ball so well-placed that Pukki needed just one dribble in stride to strike.

The Pukki party had begun in Houston.

It put the Loons up by two, a lead they furthered for a 3-0 road win over Houston Dynamo with Dayne St. Clair back in net and defender Michael Boxall also in place after his card-accumulation suspension.

Fresh off of a well-recognized stint with the Canadian national team, St. Clair notched six saves in his sixth clean sheet of the season to help MNUFC improved to 7-8-6.

With the victory, Minnesota jumps to ninth place in the Western Conference standings. The top eight teams make the MLS playoffs.

As Adrian Heath forecasted before the game, Pukki exited early after 60 minutes. What he didn't expect was that Reynoso, too, would join him. After being down for an extended period of time, Reynoso walked off the field in frustration as he winced while favoring his left leg.

MNUFC already had the match well in hand — and even more so after newly signed midfielder Ismael Tajouri Shradi added his first goal for the club in the 87th minute. He trailed Mender García and Bongokuhle Hlongwane on an advantageous fastbreak, before cleaning up Hlongwane's saved attempt.

Hlongwane added to his team-high total with a goal in the 15th minute, which neutralized Houston's dominant possession time.

By match's end, the Dynamo boasted a controlling 72.7% in the category but without much else to show for it. They were shut out in spite of their 24 shots, six of which were on target. In comparison, four of the Loons' eight shots were on goal.

