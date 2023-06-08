In all the hubbub over how "Succession" would wrap up, another Emmy-winning series didn't get nearly enough attention. Three days after we learned what happened to the Roy empire, Apple TV Plus dropped what appears to be the final episode of "Ted Lasso," a sitcom that dared to be optimistic.

It maintained that upbeat tone right through to the end with a happy ending for almost every character, including Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the coach who found love and redemption after betraying the people who believed in him most. There was also a dynamite final football match with echoes of "Rocky" reverberating through the stadium.

"Lasso" really excelled in its least dramatic moments, which is why the standout episode of Season 3 was one in which the team gets a night off in Amsterdam. Scenes of various characters relishing live jazz, pillow fights and midnight bike rides would have made even Logan Roy crack a smile.

Some fans grouse that the newer episodes weren't as special as those from the first season. True — but that's not the show's fault. "Lasso" debuted in the midst of the pandemic, providing a lifeline for viewers drowning in sorrow. No matter how sharp the future writing and acting was, they could never match that initial impact.

It's always possible that star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis will greenlight a spinoff, but don't expect one anytime soon. For now, it's enough simply to echo a classic Lasso catchphrase: Appreciate ya.

Also ...

Classic rock

Twin Cities Public Television always books decent concerts during pledge times, but this weekend's lineup is extra special. "Roy Orbison & Friends — A Black & White Night," 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2, captures the crooner at his finest in a 1987 club concert, backed by a band that includes Elvis Costello, Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen and Bonnie Raitt. The all-stars look young, enthusiastic and humbled by the chance to play with one of their heroes, almost sensing that the opportunity wouldn't come again. Orbison would die less than 15 months after the session.

Rock fans who don't have Netflix can finally see "Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall," 8:30 p.m. Saturday, TPT, Ch. 2, a 1970 masterpiece with brothers John and Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford ripping through classics like "Fortunate Son" and "Bad Moon Rising." The band, would go through a bitter breakup by 1972, but at this moment in time, the foursome was roaring in perfect sync at the pace of race-car drivers in their final laps.

'Arnold'

Those who have suffered through "Fubar," Arnold Schwarzenegger's first TV series, will find reasons to get pumped up again about the big guy in this thorough three-part documentary that celebrates his success in bodybuilding, film and politics. Director Lesley Chilcott isn't timid about addressing her subject's shortcomings, including allegations that he groped women, his use of steroids and that affair with a housekeeper. But this is primarily a tribute, one determined to prove that Schwarzenegger's mental strength is just as impressive as his physical prowess. James Cameron, Linda Hamilton and Sylvester Stallone are among the famous friends weighing in. Netflix