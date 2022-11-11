Good news for Taylor Swift fans clamoring to get tickets to her June 24 performance at U.S. Bank Stadium: She has already tacked on a second concert at the Minneapolis football palace.

The pop megastar will also now play USBS June 23, the night before her already scheduled date. This show was among 17 new dates added to the itinerary for her Eras Tour, tickets for which start going on sale Tuesday via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program.

Minnesota fans will have a better chance at getting a seat at a relatively affordable price with this second concert now in the mix. Tickets to both shows will be priced $49-$449, with $199-$899 VIP package options — not bad on paper. More than ever, though, there is worry about how bot-equipped ticket resellers and Ticketmaster's own "dynamic pricing" policies will maximize those prices.

Registration for the Verified Fan option closed Thursday. Fans who did not get registered will still have access to tickets when the general on-sale begins Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans who did register for the June 24 show will also be given access to the June 23 show via the Verified Fan options.

Bedroom-rocker Girl in Red is slated to perform at both of Swift's shows in Minneapolis, but the first opening act will be different: Rising pop singer Gracie Abrams, who also opened Olivia Rodrigo's show at the Armory in April, will be there for the June 23 show, while electro-R&B singer Owenn is already down for June 24.

Swift's first tour in five years — during which time she has released four well-received albums — is expected to shatter box-office records. The trek begins March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., where a second performance is now added March 18. Other newly added dates in the Midwest include a third night at Chicago's Soldier Field (June 2-4) and Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium (July 7-8).