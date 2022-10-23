Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Task force cops in Virginia, Minn., seized a large amount of guns, drugs and nearly $100,000 in cash last week, officials said.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force was carrying out a search warrant in a 22-year-old man's home on Oct. 18 when they found two guns and more than 28 pounds of drugs, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.

The stash included psilocybin mushrooms, suspected heroin, ecstasy pills, LSD doses, marijuana and other pills, officials said.

Officers arrested the man for violating his probation and requested new charges, including first- and second-degree sales of controlled substances, the release said. He had previously pled guilty to lesser assault and possession charges and received a stay of adjudication.