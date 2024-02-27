The regular season has come to a close. Conference champions have been crowned. Section brackets are set. It's time to play for keeps, win or go home.

The girls basketball Metro Top 10 has come full circle, with Minnetonka finishing in the same position it started the season: at No. 1. The Skippers edged No. 2 Hopkins 64-61 in their regular-season finale despite junior Aaliyah Crump (23 points) and sophomore Lanelle Wright (20 points) combining for 43 points for coach Brian Cosgriff's squad. Hopkins entered the game in the ranking's No. 1 slot.

The perennial powers have proven they are going to be difficult to defeat in the postseason, where they have dominated the final field. Hopkins is an eight-time Class 4A champion, winning titles in 2004, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2022. Minnetonka claimed its lone title in 2016 (Class 4A).

Defending Class 4A champion St. Michael-Albertville finished in the No. 3 spot despite losing its regular-season finale 71-58 at No. 5 Wayzata. The Knights were also state champions in 2001 (Class 2A) and 2009 (Class 3A).

Wayzata and No. 6 Providence Academy flipped spots in the final rankings. Providence Academy, led by sophomore standout guard Maddyn Greenway, is the reigning two-time Class 2A state champion. The Lions also won a state crown in 2012.

No. 4 Maple Grove claimed the final spot in the top five. The Crimson have three losses to teams ranked ahead of them.

The final four teams remained intact: No. 7 Lakeville North (2010 Class 4A champion), No. 8 Eden Prairie, No. 9 Andover and No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret's. The Red Knights, behind Michigan commit Olivia Olson, claimed their third Class 3A title last year. They also won state in 2006 and 2010.

A section worth watching

Minnetonka won't have an easy task getting out of Class 4A, Section 2. Eden Prairie and Chaska (18-8) also reside in the bracket. Chaska won the Class 4A state championship in 2021. A youthful Prior Lake squad got out of the gate slowly but has improved enough to possibly pull off an upset. The Lakers (14-12) defeated Maple Grove and Class 4A, Section 3 favorite Rosemount this season.

Girls basketball Metro Top 10

1. Minnetonka (24-2). Last week: 2

2. Hopkins (23-3). Last week: 1

3. St. Michael-Albertville (19-7). Last week: 3

4. Maple Grove (22-4). Last week: 4

5. Wayzata (18-7). Last week: 6

6. Providence Academy (2A) (22-4). Last week: 5

7. Lakeville North (21-5). Last week: 7

8. Eden Prairie (18-8). Last week: 8

9. Andover (22-4). Last week: 9

10. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (21-5). Last week: 10