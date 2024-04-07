Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

On Tuesday, a Burnsville student brought a loaded gun to school. Police arrested the student. On March 29, seven kids under the age of 13 were left alone in a St. Paul apartment with loaded guns inside. Unsurprisingly, an 11-year-old was shot in the face. Last November, two Cooper High School students faced charges after bringing loaded semi-automatic weapons to school. And last August, a heart-wrenching incident unfolded at a children's birthday party in St. Paul, where an unsecured firearm claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, leading to the arrest of and charges against his 14-year-old brother. These incidents are glaring reminders that it is the negligent, adult gun owners who should bear the responsibility when tragedy strikes.

I am personally acquainted with the devastating impact of gun violence — my aunt Shelley was killed in a shooting at the Hennepin County Government Center in 2003. Since that tragic day, my advocacy for gun reform and survivor rights has been unwavering. I have collaborated with individuals like Kristin Song, who lost her son Ethan to an unsecured firearm, and together we have pushed for Ethan's Law in Minnesota to enforce safe storage practices.

Despite the simple and effective measures recommended by both the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation — keeping guns unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition — resistance from Minnesota gun extremists persists. Twice this session, NRA lobbyist Brian Gosch has testified against the same safe storage practices that his employer recommends.

Gun safes designed for secure storage are readily available and as easy to open as an iPhone, yet the grim reality remains: Guns continue to be the leading cause of death for American children and teens. With 4.6 million children living in homes with unlocked and loaded firearms, the urgency for responsible ownership cannot be overstated. Studies confirm that households practicing both firearm and ammunition lockup experience significantly lower risks of self-inflicted and unintentional injuries among children and teens.

As the summer approaches and children visit friends and family, a simple question about gun ownership and storage could save lives. It's time for our elected leaders to prioritize the safety of our communities and pass safe storage legislation that protects our children from preventable tragedies.

Rachael Joseph is the founder of Survivors Lead and lives in Minneapolis with her family.