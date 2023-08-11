Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — The three-acre fire burning in the Superior National Forest has been completely contained.

The August Lake Fire, first detected Monday, was in a remote part of the forest, 15 miles southeast of Ely and near August and Heart lakes. Crews continue to mop up fire hotspots, contained within a perimeter. The Forest Service said it was caused by a lightning strike.

The fire was close to the Prospector ATV Trail, but it remained open, and no closure or campfire restrictions were announced.

The area is expected to see rain today and for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.