AUGUSTA, Ga. — After Hideki Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters, his caddie replaced the flag on the 18th green, turned toward the sprawling golf course, and bowed as a measure of respect.

Sungjae Im's caddie may now be planning on a Sunday afternoon gesture.

Matsuyama last year became the first Asian-born player to win a green jacket. On Thursday, Im took the lead at the 2022 Masters with a first-round 67, leaving him one shot ahead of Cameron Smith.

Im, 24, was the 2018-19 PGA Tour rookie of the year, and he won the 2020 Honda Classic and the 2021 Shriners Children's Open.

The South Korean finished second at the 2020 Masters before missing the cut last year.

"Overall it's a great memory that I'll carry on with me,'' Im said. "Just to finish runner-up here in the Masters is a feat that I really am proud of. But again, we're only one day in. I've got three more days to play. I just want to keep this momentum going and try to finish well this week.''

Im complained that he has performed inconsistently this year. An amateur may have inspired him to play better.

"Yesterday at the Par-3 contest I received some good vibes from my dad,'' Im said. "He hit a great shot at No. 9, and that was an exciting day for me.''

Matsuyama birdied the 13th and 15th holes to salvage an even-par 72.

Im has five professional victories — two on the PGA Tour, two on the Web.com Tour and one on the Korean Tour. His second-place finish at the Masters is his only top-10 in a major.

"It was great to have a great finish at my Masters debut, and because of that experience I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta,'' he said. "I feel like I can play well here every time.''

Im slapped the hands of a dozen fans as he walked through the roped-off corridor from the 18th green to the scorer's office. "I think (Augusta National) fits my game,'' Im said. "It requires tee-to-green good shots overall, and to put the shot into spots where I have a chance to attack. So I think it fits my game, yes.''

Im was speaking Korean in the Masters interview room, next to a translator. Asked his father's name, he said, "It was definitely a memorable day. I didn't expect much. My father's name is Ji Taek Im. And it was the ninth hole, the final hole of the Par 3 Contest, and when he was setting up, I remember the group behind us, we were at the tee box, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, they were just having fun and having a crack at my dad, and it got me, too, so I was laughing.

"But once he hit the shot, it was the most beautiful shot I've seen. It was like a professional shot. It was definitely a fun day, and a memorable one.''