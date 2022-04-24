IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins

He smacked two home runs — a two-run shot to tie the score in the seventh and a three-run walkoff bomb in the 10th — to lead the Twins to their first series sweep of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

469 Feet for Buxton's second homer, the longest walkoff home run since Statcast began tracking in 2015.

3 Walkoff hits for Buxton in his career, two via home run.

14 Career leadoff homers for Tim Anderson, who hit Twins starter Chris Archer's first pitch out.

ON DECK

The Twins are off Monday before opening a series vs. Detroit on Tuesday at Target Field.