IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins

Retired 20 of the 22 hitters he faced, giving up only two singles to earn his fifth consecutive victory over the Royals.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Consecutive shutout innings pitched by Gray, a streak that was broken after he was removed from the game.

2 Extra-base hits by Nick Gordon, a career first for the utility man, who is 10-for-21 this season vs. Royals.

15 Consecutive starts without a victory by the Royals' Zack Greinke, one of two active pitchers (Justin Verlander is the other) to have started a game in the Metrodome.