GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins
He hit his 33rd home run, joining Brian Dozier as only second basemen to lead Twins in homers.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Career saves by Jorge Alcala, who recorded the final four outs, striking out three.
104 First-inning runs scored by the Twins, more than any AL team except Boston (114).
3 Consecutive losses on season's final day, a streak ended with this victory.
0 Hits for Salvador Perez in the three-game series. He finished with 48 home runs, tied with Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead.
ON DECK
Barring a lockout, Twins pitchers and catchers are expected to report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2022.