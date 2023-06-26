Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

7 • Signofthecross (Hernandez) 7.00 3.40 3.00

5 • Fredonian (Lara) 5.40 3.60

1 • Mishko (Barajas) 5.00

Time: 1:37.59. Exacta: 7-5, $16.80. Trifecta: 7-5-1, $51.85. Superfecta: 7-5-1-6, $35.16.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

5 • Optimal Courage (Barajas) 3.00 2.10 2.20

8 • Dive Deep (Quinonez) 4.20 2.60

2 • Gentleman's Secret (Valenzuela) 3.00

Time: 0:57.72. Scratched: A Roze and Wine, Samurai Mike, Take Me Up Brady. Exacta: 5-8, $7.10. Trifecta: 5-8-2, $17.20. Superfecta: 7-5, $4.70.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

4 • Unified Dreams (Wade) 9.00 3.60 2.80

3 • Mr. Who (Hernandez) 3.80 2.40

1 • Windcracker (Barajas) 4.00

Time: 1:36.76. Exacta: 4-3, $15.40. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $45.55. Superfecta: 4-3-1-6, $34.43. Daily Double: 5-4, $7.90.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

6 • Mo Smoking (Murray) 3.40 2.20 2.10

1 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 3.20 2.40

5 • Mizzen Gee Ma (Valenzuela) 6.00

Time: 1:42.43. Scratched: Manhattan Cherry. Exacta: 6-1, $3.90. Trifecta: 6-1-5, $17.15. Superfecta: 6-1-5-3, $9.11. Pick 3: 1/3/5/7-4-4/6, $14.70. Pick 4: 7-1/3/5/7-4-4/6, $32.55. Daily Double: 4-6, $8.30.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,330.

6 • Thought (Lopez) 7.00 4.00 3.00

4 • Astronomical (Hernandez) 3.00 2.60

5 • Words of Wisdom (Lara) 3.80

Time: 1:36.57. Scratched: Bandit Point. Exacta: 6-4, $11. Trifecta: 6-4-5, $28.80. Superfecta: 6-4-5-3, $15.67. Pick 3: 4-4/6-6, $32.70. Daily Double: 6-6, $5.20.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,770.

2 • Reef's Destiny (Harr) 17.20 6.00 3.60

4 • Sea to Success (Gallardo) 3.40 3.00

3 • Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:18.77. Exacta: 2-4, $25.70. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $39.40. Superfecta: 2-4-3-7, $31.65. Pick 3: 4/6-6-2, $70.60. Daily Double: 6-2, $38.80.

7 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $25,200.

2 • Lookin So Lucky (Hernandez) 4.00 — —

7 • Swanage (Harr) — —

1 • Badger Kitten (Roman) —

Time: 1:40.40. Scratched: Clubhouse Saint, Dreaming Biz, Hurricain Hunter, Naughty Nellie, Shabam. Exacta: 2-7, $2.90. Daily Double: 2-2, $8.60.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

4 • Direct Action (Santos) 4.40 3.00 2.60

1 • Holdentight (Hernandez) 8.00 5.20

2 • Stun Gun (Glass) 10.00

Time: 1:12.64. Scratched: Big Boy McCoy. Exacta: 4-1, $23.30. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $158.05. Superfecta: 4-1-2-7, $321.37. Pick 3: 2-2/3/4/5/6/8-4/6, $49.10. Pick 4: 6-2-2/3/4/5/6/8-4/6, $105.10. Pick 5: 4/6-6-2-2/3/4/5/6/8-4/6, $201.15. Daily Double: 2-4, $3.50.

Total handle: $540,857. Live handle: $124,890.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 43-111 (.387). Lock of the day: 8-13 (.615).