Connecting downtown Minneapolis to historic St. Anthony Main, the Stone Arch Bridge offers pedestrians and cyclists crossing the river dramatic views of St. Anthony Falls and downtown Minneapolis.

That crossing will be closed for roughly two years, starting 5 a.m. Monday when the St. Anthony Main side of the bridge closes for repairs, including repointing its mortar and replacing and repairing stone as needed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT plans to close half the bridge at a time for construction, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross halfway and turn around. In the spring of 2025, the downtown side will close for repairs. The bridge is expected to reopen in the spring of 2026.

When the Stone Arch Bridge was built in the 1880s, it was only the second railroad crossing across the Mississippi River.

Its visionary was railroad baron James J. Hill, who needed his railroad to cross the Mississippi River in order to cross the continent. He hired an engineer to design the curved bridge, which then had 23 limestone arches, according to MnDOT. The bridge, termed "Hill's Folly" by critics, cost the rough equivalent of $16.5 million today.

"An engineering wonder when it was completed in 1883, the 2,100-foot structure was the pride of empire builder James J. Hill," the Minneapolis Tribune wrote in 1960, adding Hill had been heavily involved in the bridge's planning and called it "the hardest undertaking I ever had to face."

The last passenger train crossed the Stone Arch in 1978, and the line was abandoned a decade later. Now under MnDOT ownership, it was adapted for pedestrian use in the 1990s. As redevelopment has occurred on and near the riverfront, the bridge has become an integral part of city life — the backdrop to many engagement and senior photo shoots — as well as one of the Twin Cities' most distinct landmarks.

During the closure, suggested detours for pedestrians and cyclists, including across the recently reopened Third Avenue Bridge, can be found here.