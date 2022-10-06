Another group of Sun Country Airlines employees is trying to unionize.

The carrier has received official notification that the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division, filed a petition with the National Mediation Board to represent Sun Country's approximately 300 fleet service workers.

That includes ramp agents and people who load and unload planes, including food served to passengers. Those interested in unionizing want better pay and working conditions, said Chris Moore, a Teamsters airline division representative.

"They want a voice in the workplace," Moore said. "They want respect on the job and their seniority to be recognized."

If an election is authorized, a date will be set and employees will then have 30 days to vote, Moore said.

A Sun Country spokeswoman said the carrier respects the right of employees to decide whether they want to be represented by a union. "We are reviewing the petition and will provide the information requested by the NMB," she said.

Fleet employees at most major airlines already are unionized, except for those at Delta Air Lines, Moore said. Atlanta-based Delta is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport followed by Sun Country, which is headquartered at the airport.

This is the second group of Sun Country employees to seek to unionize this year.

Sun Country mechanics voted to unionize in June after frustrations with wages and work rules. The group elected the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association as their collective bargaining agent. The vote was 75-30 for union representation of 131 eligible employees.

In December, Sun Country pilots approved a new contract negotiated by their union. That pact gave them a significant pay increase and an improved scheduling model for the airline's future growth.