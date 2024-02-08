A University of Minnesota student is suing the school, alleging that a residence adviser failed to properly respond to her call for help after she fell in her school apartment and nearly died from sepsis while recovering from knee surgery.

Eve Lizotte's parents were concerned last spring after not hearing from her and called law enforcement, according to the lawsuit filed recently in Hennepin County District Court. First responders found Lizotte unresponsive on the floor in her bathroom at the Radius Apartments, a university-owned complex near Dinkytown. Lizotte was lying in a pool of blood with a fever of 106 degrees, according to the suit.

Lizotte's attorney, Lori Peterson, said she was frustrated by the "lack of care for Eve" that night, with Eve ending up in a 10-day coma. She said Lizotte called the adviser and not 911 because she was sick and unable to think straight. The suit notes that the university describes its residence halls and apartments as offering "24/7 staff support" and students are told to alert their community adviser if medical attention is required.

The university declined to comment on pending litigation. An attorney for the Radius Apartments also declined comment, but a response filed in court denies allegations and asks for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

According to the lawsuit: On April 23, Lizotte had an infection from major knee surgery and called the adviser on duty at her apartment at 2:30 a.m. because she had fallen, could not get up and needed water. The adviser later claimed that she had knocked on Lizotte's door, heard no response and left. Lizotte lay there for 16 hours until law enforcement arrived.

Lizotte, a senior communications major who lived alone, said in written statements to the Star Tribune that she is now a year behind in school and struggled to focus after the incident affected her physical and mental health. She said her whole life has changed.

"I don't want this to ever happen to someone else," she wrote.

Lizotte is suing for unspecified damages for pain and suffering, reimbursement for medical expenses, as well as other losses and punitive damages.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this story.

Madison Roth is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.