Stillwater High students get a lesson in engineering with an assist from a three-legged dog

Students are engineering solutions for a three-legged Brittany Spaniel named Sadie, who had her leg amputated several years ago after she was hit by a car. The students are using CAD software, a 3D printer and a laser cutter to design some options for the pup, including a cart and prosthetics.