A statewide alert has been issued as part of the effort to find an 8-year-old boy who has been missing from his northern Minnesota community since late Thursday afternoon.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Alfred Desjarlait III, according to a missing person alert from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

He left a home on foot near NW. 140th Street and Wakonabo Drive in the Prescott area of Cass Lake about 5:30 p.m. and hasn't been accounted for since.

Law enforcement said Alfred is Native American, about 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans and multi-colored Puma shoes.

Anyone with information that could lead to finding Alfred is being encouraged to call 911 or the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at 218-335-8277.