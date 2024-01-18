The Minnesota State Fair Foundation will sunset its popular bench and table recognition program, with 2024 the last year anybody can buy one of the fixtures that feature personalized messages and plaques.

Why? The fair is running out of room to store them, and it's takes a lot of work to set up and take down the 2,500 benches and tables each year, the foundation said in a statement.

For $2,500, donors can buy one of the 8-foot metal benches and personalize the backrest with a message of up to 14 characters, including spaces. A 7- by 8-inch plaque that can be customized to include text and a color photo can also be attached. Tables cost $5,000. All donations are tax deductible.

The foundation is taking orders for a limited number of new benches and tables this year, and says "we are almost certain to reach our limit before our typical deadline later this spring, so we encourage you to place your order as soon as possible."

Benches and tables are displayed as long as they remain in good condition, fair officials said. They come with a five-year warranty, and will be replaced if they are damaged during the warranty period. After that, they will be permanently removed if they are damaged beyond repair, the foundation said.

While the program has provided an "incredible amount of seating" since it began 15 years ago, fair officials said there are no plans to bring it back in the future.

"We have fulfilled the State Fair's need for this type of seating on the fairgrounds," the foundation's statement read. "There may be other recognition seating opportunities in the future as improvements to the fairgrounds continue."