Simply picking up and glancing at a ringing cellphone while behind the wheel to see who's calling does not meet the legal definition of distracted driving, the State Court of Appeals ruled Monday in a case involving a trucker who said he crashed after receiving yet another annoying spam call.

The precedent-setting ruling reverses the McLeod County District Court jury's petty misdemeanor conviction in September of Roger A. Gutzke, 77, of using his cellphone while hauling soybeans from his farm home north of Glencoe to a farm coop in nearby Brownton. The conviction carried an $85 fine.

"Because the state's evidence did not establish that Gutzke's cellphone use violated [the state's distracted driving law], we reverse that conviction," the three-judge panel concluded.

The statute, as it reads, prohibits a driver "from using a wireless communications device to ... initiate, compose, send, retrieve, or read an electronic message" while operating a vehicle.

In Gutzke's case, according to his own words, he merely pulled out and looked at his phone, which showed the call being labeled as spam.

A motorist does not read or engage with a call "by picking up his cellphone and viewing the caller-identification information of an incoming call," the ruling read.

The Appeals Court filing included the District Court testimony from a sheriff's deputy who interviewed Gutzke shortly after the crash:

Gutzke explained to the deputy that "I looked down to see my phone because the son of a ... was ringin', and I pulled it out and seen it was a damn [spam caller;] them son of a .... ... That's when I went over to the grass" and into the ditch.

The ruling acknowledged that although Gutzke grabbing his cellphone "distracted him and, in fact, resulted in a consequence the Legislature clearly sought to avoid by penalizing cellphone use by driving, his conduct is not [legally] prohibited."

The judges said they were not convinced by the prosecution's argument that "the Legislature intended to criminalize even picking up a cellphone under the provision. ... We read criminal statutes strictly, because only conduct the Legislature has clearly defined as criminal can warrant punishment."

The ruling sets a precedent and requires courts Minnesota to apply the law in the same way in case with essentially the same set of facts.

No one with the McLeod County Attorney's Office was available Monday to say whether it intends to appeal the case to the state Supreme Court.

On a separate point in the same case, Gutzke failed on appeal to reverse his conviction and 45-day jail sentence for driving while his license was suspended for failing to pay a traffic fine.

Gutzke argued that a change in the law after his crash prohibited license suspensions solely for failure to pay a fine. However, the appeals panel said the law's revision only changed the the reason for the suspension and not the penalty that was in place at the time of his violation.