A state civil investigation has been initiated to determine whether a north Minneapolis gas station and liquor store located at the same intersection are "turning a blind eye" to chronic violence, the Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that his office is partnering with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to look into whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station "are maintaining or permitting an unlawful public nuisance on their properties," a statement from Ellison's office read.

The intersection between the two businesses is one of the city's largest open-air drug bazaars, where residents must push their way past the dealers who crowd the parking lot outside Merwin Liquors and peddle their wares to passing motorists.

The apparent tipping point came on Sept. 8, when a drive-by shooting occurred near Merwin on W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue, a troubled corner of the North Side's commercial district. Winner Gas has dubbed the "murder station" by locals because of its reputation for attracting violence.

The move by the Attorney General's Office comes after exasperated community members converged outside the liquor store and temporarily shut it down last week, saying it is responsible for attracting a stream of dangerous people who are traumatizing the neighborhood.

"I'm using the power of my office to take new approaches to stemming the epidemic of gun violence," Ellison said in a statement. "Like we have done to keep tenants safe from probable property owners, we are applying the law in ways it's not commonly been applied before to solve persistent problems and keep people safe.

"Companies or properties that turn a blind eye to gun violence and other threats to public safety happening on their premises need to know we are watching and will act. Keeping people and communities safe takes everyone, so I encourage anyone with concerns about these businesses to come forward."

Ellison's office is seeking input from community and local stakeholders, as well as encouraging with witness accounts of criminal acts at these locations to come forward. Concerns to the Attorney General's Office can be called in to 651-296-3353 or by completing a complaint form online.

Copies of the investigatory letters sent to Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are available on the Attorney General's website.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.