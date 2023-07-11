Tyrell Terry, the former DeLaSalle star, is back at school now, at Stanford in California.

— Loren Elliott, Special to the Star Tribune

Tyrell Terry's fight: Picking up pieces of a life broken by basketball

June 15, 2023 - 9:03 AM

From Minnesota high school star to Stanford to a $6 million NBA contract, the point guard from DeLaSalle appeared to be making basketball's transitions easily. But the game turned on Terry, causing him to walk away from what he called "the darkest times of my life."

For Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis, family, football and fishing run deep

Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis held a walleye he caught June 17 during a fishing trip in Underwood, Minn.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

July 01, 2023 - 9:20 PM

Kaliakmanis, the Gophers' next big hope at quarterback, is an Antioch, Ill., native who is soaking up the outdoors in Minnesota.

Club volleyball's vast world: A multimillion-dollar culture of dreams, sacrifice and cold reality

The scope of club volleyball showed during a Northern Lights qualifier in January at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

May 27, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Thousands of girls gather in Minneapolis throughout the year for elite competition in pursuit of college scholarships. A family can pay more than $30,000 (plus travel expenses) for a child to play from age 12 to 18. Here's an inside look at that world.

Think watching sports on TV is getting complicated? Buckle up for what's next

 May 28, 2023 - 5:36 PM

"Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.

The Lindsay Whalen mystery grew more complicated this week

Program legend Lindsay Whalen spent five years as Gophers women’s head coach.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune, TNS - Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

June 16, 2023 - 11:28 AM

While the Gophers have tried to depict the departure of the legendary former player and head coach as a mutual decision, Whalen's actions suggest that's not the case.

Can the BWCA be saved from fire — by fire?

A service helicopter dumps water on a back burn along the Gunflint Trail in 2007.

— Richard Sennott, Star Tribune

July 08, 2023 - 10:51 AM

Climate change virtually ensures future fires in the wilderness area — something Indigenous people survived for eons. Can we learn something from their ancient practices?

Secretariat's Triple Crown run turning 50, and Minnesota has a part of the story

Secretariat approached the finish line in his 31-length victory at the Belmont Stakes for the 1973 Triple Crown.

— Bob Coglianese, Tribune News Service

June 03, 2023 - 3:14 PM

After Secretariat made history, a Winona, Minn., couple made a special journey to Kentucky and purchased the mare he had been bred to. First Secretary's birth was an international story.