Tyrell Terry's fight: Picking up pieces of a life broken by basketball
From Minnesota high school star to Stanford to a $6 million NBA contract, the point guard from DeLaSalle appeared to be making basketball's transitions easily. But the game turned on Terry, causing him to walk away from what he called "the darkest times of my life."
For Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis, family, football and fishing run deep
Kaliakmanis, the Gophers' next big hope at quarterback, is an Antioch, Ill., native who is soaking up the outdoors in Minnesota.
Club volleyball's vast world: A multimillion-dollar culture of dreams, sacrifice and cold reality
Thousands of girls gather in Minneapolis throughout the year for elite competition in pursuit of college scholarships. A family can pay more than $30,000 (plus travel expenses) for a child to play from age 12 to 18. Here's an inside look at that world.
Think watching sports on TV is getting complicated? Buckle up for what's next
"Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.
The Lindsay Whalen mystery grew more complicated this week
While the Gophers have tried to depict the departure of the legendary former player and head coach as a mutual decision, Whalen's actions suggest that's not the case.
Can the BWCA be saved from fire — by fire?
Climate change virtually ensures future fires in the wilderness area — something Indigenous people survived for eons. Can we learn something from their ancient practices?
Secretariat's Triple Crown run turning 50, and Minnesota has a part of the story
After Secretariat made history, a Winona, Minn., couple made a special journey to Kentucky and purchased the mare he had been bred to. First Secretary's birth was an international story.
Max Shikenjanski follows his father's Minnesota Gophers footsteps — but in a different sport
A two-sport star and son of former Gophers center Jim Shikenjanski, Max turned down a D-I basketball scholarship to walk-on for Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck.
Twins failing in many ways — and it starts with the bad deals they've made
Ever since the COVID-wrecked season of 2020, the Twins front office has made blunder after blunder when trying to improve the roster. You want details?
Jacky Chen's Vikings journey: From sneaking onto the football field to signing with Minnesota
The offensive lineman from a Division II college out east — the son of Chinese immigrants — is one of the more unlikely undrafted free agents at the Vikings' offseason workouts
Twins' Pablo López takes the mound as dueling pressures mount: big contract, Luis Arraez's hot start
López is known to Twins fans as the pitcher the team received in the Arraez trade. He needs to change that perception and make himself known for ace-like performance, and soon.
Merger between PGA Tour and LIV doesn't mean there is peace in golf
PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan — who was completely against the Saudi-backed golf tour, until he made a behind-the-scenes agreement with it — has some explaining to do.
Bally Sports news is financial win for Twins — and a loss for fans
Diamond Sports made its payment to the Twins by Saturday's deadline, keeping the team on Bally Sports North at least through the end of this season. Fans were quick to vent.
Wild offseason: Who stays? Who goes? A player-by-player look at the roster
The Wild are in a tight salary cap predicament, decisions over the next few months will shape the team for 2023-24. Here's a look at what's ahead.
Timberwolves offseason: Who stays? Who goes? A breakdown of the current roster
Which Timberwolves players will be back when training camp opens? Which Timberwolves do fans want back? Here's our early player-by-player projection of what's ahead.
Best underdog story in Minnesota sports? Two fishermen from Mankato
Fishing for Minnesota State Mankato, two young anglers beat the nation's best to qualify for a national tournament.
Results are in from Larry Olimb vs. Orono hockey parents brawl: Kids lost (again)
High school leaders everywhere: If you need another reminder to sharpen your communication protocols, here it is. Kids lose when parents and coaches battle.