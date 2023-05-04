Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Wild have little flexibility in their budget but plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their roster. What they prioritize will shape their offseason. Star Tribune NHL beat writer Sarah McLellan analyzes the team's roster and forecasts what's ahead for each player:

Calen Addison

Defense (age 23)

Quarterbacked the power play before falling down the depth chart.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Since he rarely played the last month-plus, Addison looked like he might be a trade candidate, but re-signing him could help the beleaguered power play.

Matt Boldy

Right wing (age 22)

Followed up a strong rookie debut by becoming a 30-goal scorer.

Contract: Signed through 2029-30.

2023-24 outlook: He's kicking off a seven-year, $49 million contract extension that he signed in January.

Jonas Brodin

Defense (age 29)

Battled injury but was still one of the Wild's sharpest defenders.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2023-24 outlook: Would be teaming up with a new defensive partner if Matt Dumba doesn't return.

Connor Dewar

Center (age 23)

The effective penalty killer appeared in all but one game.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2023-24 outlook: His fourth-line role helps the Wild's balance.

Brandon Duhaime

Left wing (age 25)

When he wasn't injured, Duhaime offered secondary scoring.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Duhaime has become a fixture in the Wild's bottom-six forward group.

Matt Dumba

Defense (age 28)

Rebounded from being a healthy scratch by turning in a solid second-half performance.

Contract: Free agent.

2023-24 outlook: After years of rumors, Dumba could finally leave the Wild with the team in a salary-cap crunch.

Joel Eriksson Ek

Center (age 26)

Eclipsed 20 goals again and finished with a career-high 61 points before suffering a broken leg with a week left in the regular season.

Contract: Signed through 2028-29.

2023-24 outlook: Eriksson Ek's importance to the Wild keeps increasing.

Brock Faber

Defense (age 20)

The Maple Grove native left the Gophers and didn't look out of place with the Wild, suiting up for all six playoff games after playing just twice in the regular season.

Contract: Entry level.

2023-24 outlook: Considering how seamlessly he settled in on the Wild blue line, Faber seems ready for full-time duty.

Marc-Andre Fleury

Goalie (age 38)

Started the bulk of the Wild's regular-season action but was the backup for all but one playoff game.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2023-24 outlook: This could be the future Hall of Famer's last season.

Marcus Foligno

Right wing (age 31)

Experienced a significant drop in production while being in and out of the lineup because of injury.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2023-24 outlook: A healthy Foligno reinforces the Wild's style.

Frederick Gaudreau

Center (age 30)

Scored a career-best 19 goals as one of the Wild's most versatile forwards.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2023-24 outlook: Gaudreau is part of the Wild's core after signing a five-year, $10.5 million contract extension in April.

Alex Goligoski

Defense (age 37)

Went from being a healthy scratch to a regular, then was idle again come playoff time.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2023-24 outlook: Depending on how the defense evolves, Goligoski could remain on the bubble or crack the top six; his contract includes a no-movement clause.

Filip Gustavsson

Goalie (age 24)

Initially Fleury's backup, Gustavsson graduated to a 1A/1B situation while posting the second-best goals-against average and save percentage in the NHL.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Since he started most of the playoffs, Gustavsson handling more games than Fleury next season wouldn't be shocking.

Ryan Hartman

Center (age 28)

Resumed his post on the top line after overcoming a bumpy start and injury.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2023-24 outlook: Can Hartman get back to 30 goals if he isn't hurt?

Marcus Johansson

Left wing (age 32)

An in-season trade pickup, Johansson clicked almost immediately with Boldy during an impressive return to the Wild.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2023-24 outlook: Johansson's second stint isn't over. He already has signed a two-year, $4 million extension.

Kirill Kaprizov

Left wing (age 26)

Reached 40 goals for a second straight season despite missing a month because of injury.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2023-24 outlook: Better execution is on the superstar's radar after tallying just one goal in the playoffs.

John Klingberg

Defense (age 30)

Klingberg ran the power play after arriving in a pre-deadline trade.

Contract: Free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Free agency could lead Klingberg to his fourth team in a year.

Jon Merrill

Defense (age 31)

A mainstay on the third pairing until late in the season.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2023-24 outlook: Still a veteran option for the back end.

Jake Middleton

Defense (age 27)

Filled out the top unit with captain Jared Spurgeon after re-signing last summer.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2023-24 outlook: Keeping Middleton and Spurgeon together makes sense.

Gus Nyquist

Left wing (age 33)

Acquired while he was hurt, Nyquist healed up before the season ended and boosted the offense.

Contract: Free agent.

2023-24 outlook: As much impact as Nyquist made in abbreviated action, the Wild might not be able to afford to bring him back.

Ryan Reaves

Right wing (age 36)

The gritty forward improved the Wild's toughness when he joined the team in November.

Contract: Free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Whether Reaves stays or goes could come down to the price tag of a new deal.

Marco Rossi

Center (age 21)

Spent most of the season in the minors after making the Wild out of training camp but going goalless in 16 games.

Contract: Entry level.

2023-24 outlook: Will Rossi be ready to stick in the NHL after two 50-point seasons in the American Hockey League?

Mason Shaw

Left wing (age 24)

Parlayed a call-up into a permanent gig with the Wild, but his season ended early because of the fourth ACL tear of his career.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Shaw is on the mend after surgery, and the Wild are planning to figure something out with him.

Jared Spurgeon

Defense (age 33)

Continued to make a difference on defense and offense.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2023-24 outlook: The captain is approaching 900 career games.

Sam Steel

Center (age 25)

Set career highs in goals, assists and points in his first season with the Wild.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Signing Steel gives the team depth up the middle.

Oskar Sundqvist

Right wing (age 29)

Sundqvist was a spectator for all but one game during the playoffs after the Wild traded for him.

Contract: Free agent.

2023-24 outlook: Given how little he played vs. Dallas, don't be surprised if Sundqvist exits.

Mats Zuccarello

Right wing (age 35)

Racked up 20-plus goals even though he had a lengthy drought late in the regular season.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2023-24 outlook: On the brink of the last season of his contract, Zuccarello is still key to the Wild offense.