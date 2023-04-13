St. Paul could soon eliminate what city planners are calling "single-family-only" zoning, meaning duplexes, triplexes and townhomes would be allowed in more places throughout the capital city.

The change is one of many proposed by the city's Planning and Economic Development Department, which is leading a major overhaul of the zoning code.

Wondering what's on the table, and what it means for residents? Here's a quick breakdown:

What is zoning?

Most cities, townships and some counties have local ordinances that control how land can be used, and zoning is usually part of a larger, long-term plan for orderly growth and change. In the United States, zoning typically divides land into areas for residential, commercial, industrial or other uses and often has additional rules regarding lot and building size, parking or secondary structures.

Why are city planners proposing changing the zoning code?

Under current laws, nearly half of the land in St. Paul can only be used for single-family homes. In a 163-page memo on their proposed changes, city planners say this is problem for a variety of reasons.

For one, like many cities across the country, St. Paul is facing a housing shortage that's fueled spikes in home prices and rents. The city has largely been built out, leaving limited land for new development — so planners are suggesting allowing more density in the neighborhoods that already exist.

Researchers have shown that single-family zoning districts historically have perpetuated segregation by race and class, and likely are part of the reason the Twin Cities have some of the nation's worst disparities in income, wealth and homeownership between white residents and residents of color. In the early 1900s, after the U.S. Supreme Court said it was unconstitutional to use zoning to expressly prohibit people of color from living in certain neighborhoods, cities realized they could use single-family zoning to the same effect.

Additionally, city officials want to give residents a wider variety of choices when it comes to housing. Some residents may prefer a duplex for a lower-maintenance lifestyle, or a town home to downsize.

What would be allowed if the changes are approved?

St. Paul city planners are emphasizing that single-family homes will still be allowed if their proposal passes. Their main focus is creating more flexibility for what urban policy experts call "neighborhood-scale" or "missing middle housing," such as duplexes, townhomes and carriage houses.

This category of housing contains multiple units but is seen as compatible, in size and appearance, with standalone single-family homes, according to the city's memo. In practice, this could look something like splitting an existing single-family lot in two or adding an accessory dwelling unit in a backyard.

An important note: Allowing this type of housing doesn't mean it will be built. City planners say the code changes are mostly geared toward long-term housing goals. They aim to promote the reuse of existing homes and development in lots and backyards, said city planner Emma Brown, the lead author of the proposed amendments.

"A zoning change just opens up the possibility for other development," Brown said. "But land use — that doesn't change overnight."

How would my neighborhood's zoning change?

It depends where you live. The proposed amendments would condense the city's seven low-density residential zoning districts into four, with new standards regulating lot area, building heights, setbacks and lot coverage. The new districts would be:

H1 residential: Allows up to three units on interior lots and up to four units on corner lots.

H2 residential: Allows up to four units on a lot.

H3 residential: Allows up to six units on a lot and applies to land near transit corridors and neighborhood nodes.

RL large lot residential: Allows up to two units on a lot. City planners noted that this district is used only in a small portion of St. Paul's Highwood area, which is a hilly part of the Mississippi River bluff that is not consistently served by city sewer or water services.

In H1 and H2 districts, it would be possible to add up to two additional units by complying with certain requirements. If one or two units contain at least three bedrooms, or if the owner rents out one or two units at prices affordable to someone making 80% of the area median income, they would be eligible for what the city is calling a "density bonus."

Residents can look up how their lot is currently zoned and how it would change under the proposed amendments using an interactive map on the city's website.

What other changes are being proposed?

The city would update dimensional standards and other requirements so someone could feasibly build the type of housing the new zoning districts would permit. For instance, planners heard from the community and industry experts that setback and per-unit lot area minimums often limit a property owner's options — so the city wants to reduce both standards to allow more flexibility.

The amendments would build upon minor code tweaks the City Council approved last year to facilitate the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which are smaller, secondary housing units on the same lot as a single-family home. St. Paul would allow each single-family dwelling to have up to two ADUs, one of which must be detached from the main home.

The proposal also tackles standards for cluster developments, which are groups of multiple 1-to-4-unit dwellings on one lot, with a shared common space like a courtyard.

Have other cities passed policies like this?

Yes. All this may sound familiar because Minneapolis drew national attention in 2018, when it became the first city in the nation to loosen single-family zoning rules. St. Paul also studied subsequent state laws passed in Oregon and California and drew particular inspiration from changes to Portland, Ore.'s zoning code passed in 2021.

In Minneapolis, the changes have been slow to catch on. The city is in the process of updating its zoning code standards to align with the broader changes. Until that happens, some property owners may have to seek variances to fit a duplex or triplex on a lot that formerly housed a single-family home — a process that can be costly, timely and uncertain.

Minneapolis is also appealing a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling that sided with environmentalists who challenged the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which included the elimination of single-family zoning. The opposing groups argued that a full build-out of the 2040 Plan could cause environmental damage and the city should have conducted a review required under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act. A St. Paul planning department spokesperson declined to comment on whether the city has concerns about similar challenges.

When would these changes be implemented?

The Planning Commission will host a public hearing on the proposal Friday at 8:30 a.m. in room 40 at City Hall. More information on the proposed changes is available on the city's website.

After reviewing feedback, the commission will decide whether to recommend the zoning amendments to the City Council. The public would have another chance to weigh in on the proposed changes at a council hearing, likely in late spring or early summer. After that, if the council votes in favor of the changes, the city would likely update some of its processes to reflect the new laws.

City planners acknowledged that financing and building code requirements can create challenges for small-scale projects, which may not be viable for large developers looking to make a market rate return of 15% or more, according to the memo. If the changes pass, staff said they would look for ways to engage and empower small-scale developers and homeowners, who could use the additional units to house a relative or earn extra income.

"We know construction costs are very expensive," Planning Director Luis Pereira said. "So will this encourage some folks across the city to consider investing in an additional unit on their property, or converting what they have now?"

"We expect this to continue to evolve as the market changes, as preferences change, as the population ages, as the population gets more diverse," he said.