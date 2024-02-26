St. Paul teachers and school support staff members said Monday they intend to strike on March 11 unless a deal can be reached in talks that resume Friday.

"We do not take this decision to strike lightly," Leah VanDassor, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) said in a statement. "But we feel it's a necessary one to keep our educators in St. Paul Public Schools through strong wages and affordable insurance, and to continue to build the schools our students and their families deserve."

The move marks the fourth time in as many bargaining cycles that union members authorized a strike and the leadership team then set a walkout date. Teachers went on strike four years ago in a walkout cut short by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides narrowly averted a strike in 2022.

The SPFE entered into mediation this year seeking pay raises of $7,500 in 2023-24 and 7.5% in 2024-25. The district has offered 2% to 3% in the first year — with its lowest-paid teachers getting the 3% — and 1.75% in the second. The union also has been pushing for greater staffing on mental health teams, reduced caseloads for special education teachers and lower health insurance costs.

Starting pay for a St. Paul teacher with a bachelor's degree is about $49,000, according to the district's salary schedule. A teacher with a Ph.D. and 20 years of experience earns about $102,000. The district said Friday that nearly half of its teachers are paid more than $90,000.

The district said at the start of the private talks that the union's requests totaled about $112 million, and that the school system had budgeted just $12.4 million for a new deal.

The two sides met again last Friday in a session spanning about 12 hours.

The district reported Saturday that the union had presented a new financial package that it believed signaled a willingness to reach an agreement.

"(But) at this point, the package exceeds what SPPS has budgeted for these contracts and would increase the projected budget shortfall for next year by millions of dollars, as well as compromise the financial health and stability of the district into the future," the district said.

The state's second-largest district faces a shortfall of about $107 million in 2024-25.

The union said it planned to file its intent to strike notice Monday afternoon at the state Bureau of Mediation Services in St. Paul.











