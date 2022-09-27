A shooting on St. Paul's East Side on Tuesday afternoon injured a man and his family dog.

Police say that someone called 911 at 12:45 p.m. to report the shooting. Officers arrived at the 1300 block of White Bear Avenue to find an adult male and his family dog had both suffered a gunshot wound.

Officials shut down a block of White Bear Avenue, from E. Clear Avenue to E. Ivy Avenue, as fire medics took the man to a hospital. Police rushed the dog to a nearby animal hospital for treatment. Both are expected to survive.

St. Paul police spokesperson David McCabe said the circumstances behind the shooting are still being investigated, but a suspect who fled the scene has been arrested.