St. Paul Public Schools is looking to join a growing list of districts adding Eid al-Fitr and the Jewish high holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as holidays on the school calendar.

The changes would come in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, and reflect a desire to be more inclusive with holiday observances, Superintendent Joe Gothard said.

The school board is set to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Students would not have class on any of the dates; staff members would see Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur designated as professional development days.

Eid al-Fitr is the celebration marking the end of Ramadan, and it has been added to school district calendars in Minneapolis, Hopkins, Moorhead and Mankato, as well as charter schools serving large numbers of Muslim students.

St. Paul set out to engage more people when crafting the calendar proposal and ultimately consulted with four bargaining groups and seven parent advisory councils — the latter of which objected to plans to include any digital learning days.

That would end a short-lived move by the state's second-largest district to excuse students and staff from in-person classes on Election Day, said Craig Anderson, who heads the district's office of teaching and learning and who oversaw the calendar work.

The proposal being considered calls for the school year to end on June 10 and was one of three options presented to families and staff members in surveys in October. It keeps in place a two-week winter break and one-week spring break.

The other two options — one with a shorter winter break and the other with no spring break — would have ended the school year earlier.

More than half of survey respondents favored the plan submitted for board approval.

Also Tuesday, the school board is expected to vote on a proposal to reduce its property tax levy by 0.9 % in 2023. The proposal could be seen as somewhat of a bright spot in an otherwise punishing tax season. Last week, the St. Paul City Council approved nearly a 15 % increase in the city's levy for next year.

Still, the school board fielded questions and concerns from a small group of taxpayers during its truth in taxation hearing last week.

Peter Hendricks, a parent who served on a now-defunct district budget committee, noted that the district's long term debt jumped by $24.3 million and that its per-pupil costs rose from $19,514 to $21,212, or 8.7 %.

More significantly, he said, he believed the district failed to follow state law in posting financial documents that make such apples-to-apples spending comparisons possible. The information is supposed to be filed with the state by Nov. 30, but it was not made public until last week's property tax hearing — raising issues of transparency, he said.

"St. Paul has not complied with (the statute), and that's very disappointing," he told board members then. "The board needs to figure something out."