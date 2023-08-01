Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The St. Paul Saints will retire Darryl Strawberry's number 17 on Aug. 12 before a game against Louisville at CHS Field.

Strawberry played 29 games for the Saints in 1996 and hit .435 with 18 home runs before being signed by the Yankees. Other numbers retired by the team are 5 (Wayne Terwilliger), 15 (Kevin Millar) and 22 (George Tsamis).

The Saints also will honor Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang, Bill Murray and Van Schley as part of the ownership team that brought professional baseball back to St. Paul in 1993 after a 30-year hiatus.

Prato named IL player of the week

Anthony Prato of the Saints was named International League player of the week after hitting .550 with six doubles and six RBI in six games. He had five multi-hit games.

Since a June 10 callup, Prato is hitting .345 with seven homers and 31 RBI in 37 games. The 25-year-old was a seventh round pick by the Twins in 2019 out of UConn.

