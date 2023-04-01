Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The St. Paul Saints lost to the host Toledo Mud Hens 7-4 on Friday on their Opening Day.

Bailey Ober started for the Twins' Class AAA affiliate and gave up three runs on five hits in three innings. He struck out four, walked one. José DeLeón and Cody Laweryson, the first two relievers, each have up two runs.

Edouard Julien hit a homer for the Saints in the sixth inning. They scored three more runs in the ninth on Kyle Garlick's homer, Jair Camargo's double and a groundout.

Andy Ibáñez hit a three-run homer for Toledo in the seventh.

The Opening Day roster had six of the top 20 players in the Twin' system as ranked by Baseball America, including No. 4 Julien.

