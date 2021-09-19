INDIANAPOLIS – Mitch Garver allowed a passed ball, so the day wasn't perfect. Still, he went 1-for-4 on Sunday with a run scored for the St. Paul Saints, bringing him to 2-for-10 in three rehab games this weekend against the Indianapolis Indians.

Most importantly, he likely convinced the Twins that he is ready to return from a lower back strain.

"Mitch is doing well. I texted with him a little bit yesterday," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said in Toronto on Sunday. "We're all heading to Chicago. So that's the plan, to get him to Chicago," where he could be reinstated for the first game of a series in Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

The Saints gave up nine two-out runs and lost their series finale to Indianapolis 10-3 at Victory Field. Garver scored in the fourth inning on Jimmy Kerrigan's RBI double, but the Indians got three consecutive two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

BOXSCORE: Indianapolis 10, Saints 3

The Saints finished their first regular season as the Twins' top minor league affiliate 61-59. But they are not done playing; this year, rather than a traditional playoff format, all 30 Class AAA teams will play a "Final Stretch," five home games and five road games to help determine an overall champion. The Saints' five home games are against Iowa and begin Tuesday; they finish with five games at Toledo.

STAFF REPORTS