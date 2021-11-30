Police on Tuesday continued to look for a driver who struck a child in St. Paul and drove away from the scene.

The 4-year-old girl was crossing the street at the intersection of Forest and Margaret streets with her mother and the two were in a crosswalk when a white truck turned to go south on Forest about 5 p.m. Monday and hit the girl, according to police department spokesman Steve Linders.

Officers went to the scene and found the injured girl, Linders said.

Police rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took the girl to a hospital. She suffered a broken leg, but is expected to be OK, Linders said.

The girl's mother told police the driver initially stopped and got out of the truck to say he was sorry. But then the driver told the girl's mother he had to go pick up his mother and would return. He drove away and never came back, Linders said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and as of 9 a.m. Tuesday had not made an arrest.