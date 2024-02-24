St. Paul police were investigating a gun scare Friday evening that occurred while officers were in the process of moving a man arrested on suspicion of trespass and obstruction into the Ramsey County jail.

In the end, police found no firearms in the squad car carrying the suspect, police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said in a statement.

According to Ernster, police were called at 6:30 p.m. to a gas station in the Merriam Park neighborhood about a man in his 40s who was refusing to leave the bathroom. The man charged at the officers and was arrested.

When officers arrived at the jail garage with the suspect and got out of their squad car, they heard a loud noise they thought might be a gunshot, Ernster said. Thinking the suspect possibly had a gun, officers took cover and tried speaking with the suspect, who was still in the car and refused to cooperate.

About 90 minutes later, police removed the suspect from the squad car after using drones and other tools to ensure the car was safe. He was taken to Regions Hospital for evaluation, Ernster said.

Investigators planned to examine the squad car and review body camera and car video to figure out what happened. The suspect was not facing any charges connected with the events in the jail garage.



