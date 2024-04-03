Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police are investigating a homicide in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

Multiple people called 911 about 1 a.m. Wednesday to report shots fired. The callers also said somebody had been shot and that many people were driving away from "a chaotic scene," police said.

A subsequent 911 caller reported a man had been driven to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle. The victim died shortly after his arrival, a statement from St. Paul police read.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and trying to learn what led up to the shooting, and who might be responsible for the seventh homicide in St. Paul this year, the statement read.

Anybody with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.