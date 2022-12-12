Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Paul police on Monday identified a man who was shot to death last week.

Isaiah L. Coleman, 20, of Maplewood, was shot on the night of Dec. 5 in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane, according to police.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

"No piece of information is too small," the sergeant said. "If someone saw a person walking or driving through the area where the victim was found, investigators would like to speak to them. If they are uncomfortable calling us directly, we would suggest they call a pastor, community leader or trusted family friend. We will then work with whoever they designate."

Ernster said anyone with information about the killing can remain anonymous. Tips can be called to police at 651-266-5650.

It is the city's 35th homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.