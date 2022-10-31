Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has chosen who will be the city's next police chief and intends to reveal his selection on Tuesday.

The announcement of Carter's preference to succeed Todd Axtell, who retired in June, is scheduled for 11 a.m. inside City Hall, with unspecified city and community leaders in attendance, the mayor's office said Monday afternoon.

The public is invited to attend the event, and it will be carried live on the city's Facebook page, Carter's office said.

Carter settling on a chief followed after a pair of community forums and private interviews. Carter's selection requires City Council approval. On Carter's list of finalists are:

Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, a 25-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department now serving as police staff inspector in the standards and accountability division/audits and inspections unit.

Pamela Barragan, St. Paul police's unit commander for community partnerships.

Kurtis Hallstrom, senior commander of St. Paul's eastern district.

Axel Henry, commander for St. Paul's narcotics, financial intelligence and human trafficking division.

Stacy Murphy, St. Paul's assistant chief of police.

Carter appointed Jeremy Ellison, formerly a deputy police chief overseeing support services and administration, to serve as interim chief once Axtell retired. Ellison did not apply for the permanent role.

The new chief will be paid $130,000 to $182,000 a year, depending on experience and qualifications.

Only two candidates from outside the department have been hired as chief in the past century, according to the St. Paul Police Historical Society.

The city has never appointed a female chief, though Kathy Wuorinen filled the role in an interim capacity for two months in 2016.

In late September, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey nominated a veteran law enforcement official from Newark, N.J. — whom he heralded as a "change-maker" — to be the city's next police chief. The appointment of Frey's pick, Brian O'Hara, will be contingent on approval from the Minneapolis City Council.

Staff writer Katie Galioto contributed to this report.