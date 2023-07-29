A 73-year-old man was stabbed to death and another was injured after an altercation in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Sgt. Mike Ernster, spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department, said officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. They found two men suffering from stab wounds.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 73-year-old man approached the home on foot and knocked on the door, Ernster said. When residents answered, an altercation ensued. A 59-year-old man living at the home was stabbed in the torso, and the 73-year-old was stabbed in the leg and detained when officers arrived.

Officers administered first aid and took both men to Regions Hospital, where the 73-year-old was pronounced dead, Ernster said. The other man is expected to survive.

The incident remains under investigation. Ernster did not say whether the two men knew each other, but said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Ernster also declined to say how many weapons were involved in the incident.

"We do want people to call our investigators and let them know if they witnessed this 73-year-old white male approaching homes or interacting with people within the neighborhood," Ernster said. "If you had an experience with this male or witnessed him, they would like to hear from you."

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 651-266-5650. Police will canvass the area for any video evidence, Ernster added.

"Our investigators are currently working through the facts of this case and trying to determine everything that occurred," he said.

The death is St. Paul's 20th homicide this year.