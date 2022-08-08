The St. Paul City Council selected Russel Balenger to join their ranks as an interim council member representing the city's First Ward through 2023.

Balenger will fill the seat vacated by former Council Member Dai Thao, who moved to Florida for a new job. Balenger is the founder and director of the St. Paul-based Circle of Peace Movement, whose mission is to combat violence and promote racial healing through community engagement.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to further the work of making Ward 1 a strong and lasting example of a great place to live," Balenger said in a statement Monday. "My life's work has led me to this role, and I will deliver for the people of my community."

Balenger will be sworn in during Wednesday's City Council meeting, according to a news release. He said he will not run for the office next year.

Twenty qualified candidates applied for the interim position, and the council interviewed seven finalists last week.

"The council was truly humbled by the quality candidates who stepped up to fill this role, and we thank them all for their interest and effort," Council President Amy Brendmoen said in a statement. "Mr. Balenger is a respected Ward 1 resident who comes to City Hall with a wealth of experience and credibility. He is ready to serve and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with him."