St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao is giving up his seat on the city's legislative body to take a new job in Florida.

Thao announced in a news release Thursday that he will serve as executive director of Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity (SURE), a faith-based organization advocating for low-income communities in Sarasota, Fla. He will vacate his council office by Aug. 1.

When Thao was first elected in 2013, he became St. Paul's first council member of Hmong descent. He represents St. Paul's Ward 1, which includes the Frogtown and Summit-University neighborhoods, as well as portions of Union Park, the North End and Snelling Hamline neighborhoods.

"It has truly been an honor of a lifetime to serve and work for the resilient and hard-working residents of Ward 1," Thao said in a statement. "I believe all the progress, results, and achievements we have accomplished in Ward 1 were through our faith and belief in each other, that our diversity is our strength, and that united we can win the issues."

The City Council will appoint an interim member to serve the remainder of Thao's term through 2023. More information about the appointment process and how to apply will be announced soon, according to the release.

Thao will also vacate his seat on the St. Paul Port Authority Board of Commissioners.

"It has been my honor to serve with Council Member Thao for the past decade," Council President Amy Brendmoen said in a statement. "He is a friend and a true ally to all of us that champion progress and equity."