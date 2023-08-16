The St. Paul City Council is poised to push forward a proposal asking voters to raise property taxes to pay for child care for low-income families, overriding Mayor Melvin Carter's veto of the 2024 ballot measure.

But in an interview last week, Carter said since his administration would be tasked with implementing the program, an override would be "a pretty shallow victory" for the program's advocates.

"It defies logic to … think we're going to work around the mayor to build a program that then we'll expect the mayor to lead the work to build," Carter said. "There's absolutely no road for this proposal, as it's currently structured, to be implemented by the city."

The council signed off on the ballot measure with a veto-proof 5-2 vote, and members said they don't expect positions to change.

"I'm hopeful that the mayor and his administration will now choose to engage in this process with us so that we can design a program that works for him and that works for families," said City Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who has been working to bring forward the policy since 2017. "But should that not be the case, I would find it very concerning if he would then choose to ignore the will of the voters."

The ballot question will ask voters to approve a property tax levy increase that would be distributed as subsidies to low-income families and child care providers by a city department or office. The fund would increase by $2 million each year for 10 years, when it would max out at $20 million. In year one, a median-value homeowner would pay $16; in year 10, they'd pay $160.

The council's resolution says it wants to fully cover the costs of care for 0-to-5-year-olds in families making at or below 185% of the federal poverty level, which is about $55,500 for a family of four. But the resolution also states St. Paul needs an estimated $39 million per year to fund care for children ages 2 and under at that income threshold.

Those funding disparities are a source of concern for Carter, who said the measure is promising tens of millions more dollars than it would be set up to collect.

"I wonder if even the ballot question that they're trying to push forward would even withstand the court's scrutiny," the mayor said. "Because it is, I think, very nakedly dishonest."

Noecker said the question has been approved by city attorneys. She also said St. Paul has recently launched initiatives — including its lead pipe replacement and guaranteed income programs — that don't fully cover the city's needs.

"If something is good public policy and if it's going to help people in our community who need help, then we want to help as many people as we can," she said. "And that we can't meet the full need the very first program, to me, doesn't mean we shouldn't do it."

All seven council seats are up for election this fall, and the council has the power to change the resolution at a later date.

Council President Amy Brendmoen and Council Member Chris Tolbert said they would not vote for the current proposal at the ballot box, but think residents should have the opportunity to weigh in on the plan.

"I don't know if it's the right way to fund this, but I think it's a really important conversation for us to have," Tolbert said.

This story is developing and will be updated.