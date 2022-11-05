St. Paul Academy won its first two state tournament games handily, by 6-0 margins. Though the score in Friday's Class 1A state championship game wasn't quite as lopsided, the defense was more of the same for the Spartans. St. Paul Academy defeated St. Anthony Village 2-0 at U.S. Bank Stadium to capture its fifth boys' soccer state title.

The No. 4-seeded Spartans (14-3-3) took a 2-0 lead into halftime with goals about eight minutes apart. First, senior Cooper Bollinger-Danielson pounced on a rebound right in front of the wide-open net with the Huskies goaltender out, having made the initial save. Off a corner kick, senior Nathan Cohen extended the lead, with senior Yash Kshirsagar getting the assist.

St. Paul Academy had its chances to extend the lead in the second half — including a penalty kick that hit the post.

The Spartans didn't surrender a goal throughout the postseason. They ended their year with six consecutive shutouts, outscoring opponents 24-0 in that span. Their last goal allowed was to Minnehaha Academy in a 4-2 victory Oct. 8.

St. Paul Academy won four state titles from 1986-94, but the program hadn't appeared in a state championship game since 2012. The Spartans finished the season on a 12-game unbeaten streak. Their last loss came Sept. 17 at Breck.

For unseeded St. Anthony Village (12-7-2), the runner-up finish marked the end of an almost perfect postseason in its first state tournament trip. Friday's loss ended its five-game winning streak.